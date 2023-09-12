AD
The Who offering exclusive CD with latest ‘Uncut’ issue

todaySeptember 12, 2023

Matthew Baker/Getty Images

The Who is featured in the latest issue of the U.K. magazine Uncut, and fans who grab a copy will get more than just an interesting article about the band.

Each issue comes with an exclusive CD, featuring 10 tracks from the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ upcoming box set, Who’s Next | Life House, which drops September 15. And fans who live in Ireland can snag even more, with some copies sold at Tesco stores coming with a double-sided The Who poster, plus a 32-page guide to the band’s albums.

The Who issue of Uncut features an interview with Pete Townshend, in which he talks about a variety of subjects and, according to the mag, “unravels the complex relationship between their enduring masterpiece and this legendary ‘lost’ album,” referring to the 1969 classic Who’s Next and Townshend’s abandoned project Life House.

While Uncut is only available in the U.K., fans from all over can get their hands on a copy of the special issue by ordering it on the mag’s website

Who’s Next/Life House super deluxe edition will feature a whopping 155 tracks, with 89 songs that have never been released and 57 fresh remixes. That includes Townshend’s Life House demos, various session recordings and two complete concerts from 1971: one recorded at London’s Young Vic theater and one recorded at San Francisco’s Civic Auditorium. It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

