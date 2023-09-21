‘The Young and the Restless’ closes Thursday’s episode with tribute to co-star Billy Miller

Angela Weiss/Getty Images

The Young and the Restless closed its episode on Thursday, September 21, with a farewell to one of its own, Billy Miller.

The actor, who would have turned 44 last Sunday, reportedly died by suicide on September 15.

In the tribute, he was shown in happier times in four photos that ran at the end of the show, according to Deadline.

Miller won three Daytime Emmys for playing Billy Abbott on Y&R from 2008 to 2014. He also starred on General Hospital and played Marcus Specter, the brother of lead Gabriel Macht‘s Harvey Specter, on Suits.

Patricia Miller, the actor’s mother, had an associate post a statement to social media on Monday, September 18, that revealed Billy’s death resulted from a “long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression for years.”

She added that “he did everything he could to control the disease. He loved his family, his friends and his fans but in the end the disease won the fight and he surrendered his life.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide – free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text the national lifeline at 988.