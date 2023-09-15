AD
Rev Rock Report

Thin Lizzy to mark 50th anniversary of ‘Vagabonds of the Western World’ with new box set

todaySeptember 15, 2023

Decca Music Group

Thin Lizzy is celebrating the 50th anniversary of their classic album Vagabonds of the Western World with a brand new box set.

Dropping November 17, Vagabonds of the Western World (Deluxe Re-issue) is being released as a three-CD/Blu-ray set with a Dolby Atmos mix. There will also be a four-LP edition, with both featuring rarities, radio sessions, live recordings, outtakes and unreleased music, including the just-released single edit version of the classic track “The Rocker.”

In addition, Vagabonds of the Western World will be released as a two-LP limited-edition purple vinyl. There will also be a special 7-inch single of their classic tune “Whiskey in the Jar,” sold only on their website. All formats are available for preorder now. 

Released September 21, 1973, Vagabonds of the Western World is considered Thin Lizzy’s breakthrough album. It was their third and final record; their iconic cover of “Whiskey in the Jar” was recorded during the sessions and released as a single, becoming their first top 10 hit. It was actually left off the final cut, but eventually released as bonus track on a 1991 Vagabonds reissue.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

