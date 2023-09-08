AD
Entertainment News

Thought lost, Luke Skywalker’s ‘Star Wars’ X-Wing expected to fetch a fortune at auction

todaySeptember 8, 2023

Heritage Auctions

A model of Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing starfighter, as seen in the climactic Battle of the Death Star in 1977’s Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, is about to hit the auction block.

And it’s going to fetch a fortune.

Heritage Auctions says the model was just one of four “hero” X-Wings — that is, models with lights and other details for close-ups — known to have been built by George Lucas‘ effects house Industrial Light and Magic.

Once thought lost forever, the model was recovered in a box among the collection of the late Oscar-nominated modelmaker Greg Jein. It will be sold at a Heritage auction on October 14 and 15 in Dallas, Texas, with the bidding starting at $400,000.

Jein’s collection also has a screen-used suit of Stormtrooper armor from the same film, for which bidding will begin at $200,000, as well as props and costumes from Star Trek, 2001: A Space Odyssey and other classic projects.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

