Buck Country Music News

Tim McGraw adds 11 dates to Standing Room Only Tour

September 25, 2023

Country superstar Tim McGraw has added 11 more dates to his 2024 Standing Room Only Tour.

Tim’s newly announced shows include stops in St. Louis, Austin, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Atlanta, Los Angeles and more.

Carly Pearce will open for Tim on his headlining tour. 

“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” says Tim, who recently released his new album, Standing Room Only. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

The Standing Room Only Tour kicks off March 14 in Jacksonville and will conclude in Sacramento on June 29. 

Ticket sales for the new shows begin Friday, September 29, at 10 a.m. local time in each market. For a full list of dates, visit timmcgraw.com.

Tim’s currently #8 and rising on the country charts with his “Standing Room Only” single.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

