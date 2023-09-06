AD
Track list for The Rolling Stones’ ‘Hackney Diamonds’ revealed

todaySeptember 6, 2023

Geffen Records

The Rolling Stones’ new album, Hackney Diamonds, is set to drop October 20, and the track list has now been revealed by their producer, Andrew Watt.

Hackney Diamonds contains 12 songs, including the just-released single “Angry.” Lady Gaga is confirmed to appear on the song “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” while The Stones previously shared that the tunes “Mess It Up” and “Live by the Sword” will feature their late drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away in 2021.

Watt has plenty of experience working with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame artists like The Stones. He previously produced Eddie Vedder’s 2022 solo album, Earthling; Ozzy Osbourne’s Grammy-winning album Patient Number 9; and Iggy Pop’s recent release, Every Loser.

During The Stones’ special media launch event in London for Hackney DiamondsMick Jagger talked about working with Watt, noting he “kicked us up the a**.” 

Here is the track list for Hackney Diamonds. It is available for preorder now.

“Angry”

“Get Close”

“Depending on You”

“Bite My Head Off”

“Whole Wide World”

“Dreamy Skies”

“Mess It Up”

“Live by the Sword”

“Driving Me Too Hard”

“Tell Me Straight”

“Sweet Sounds of Heaven” (Ft. Lady Gaga)

“Rolling Stone Blues”

Written by: ABC News

