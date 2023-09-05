Trevor Rabin releases second ‘Rio’ track, “Push”

InsideOut Music

Former Yes guitarist Trevor Rabin is giving fans another preview of his upcoming solo album, Rio, dropping the new track “Push.”

“For this song I was thinking of the horror of politics and politicians,” Rabin shares. “Once Vinnie Colaiuta played drums on this, it inspired me to redo some of the instrumentation. Vinnie‘s performance lifted this song beyond what I imagined.”

You can listen to “Push” now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

Rio is Rabin’s first album in 34 years on which he sings; his last album with vocals was 1989’s Can’t Look Away. “Push” is the second song he’s released from the album following “Big Mistakes.”

Rio is due out October 6 and is available for preorder now.