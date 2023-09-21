Tropical storm warnings issued from Maryland to North Carolina: What to expect from Ophelia

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Tropical storm warnings have been issued from North Carolina to Maryland on Thursday ahead of a system that’s forecast to develop into Tropical Storm Ophelia.

No storm has formed at this point, but the system will become better organized over the next 24 hours. It’s forecast to strengthen into Tropical Storm Ophelia on Friday or Friday night as the storm closes in on the North Carolina coast.

The rain, tropical storm-force winds and storm surge will reach parts of the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic coast late Friday into Saturday.

Ophelia is forecast to make landfall as a tropical storm along the North Carolina coast Saturday morning.

The tropical storm warning covers cities including Wilmington, North Carolina; Norfolk, Virginia; and Ocean City, Maryland. A storm surge watch has also been issued for parts of the North Carolina and Virginia coasts.

The heaviest rain — up to 6 inches — is possible in eastern North Carolina and Virginia. Coastal flooding is possible.

By Saturday morning, the heavy rain will be pushing north through the Interstate 95 corridor, hitting Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia to New York City.

Around 3 inches of rain is possible in coastal areas from North Carolina to New Jersey.

The rain and gusty winds will persist throughout Saturday and then likely weaken by the evening. But the clouds and showers are forecast to stick around for parts of the Northeast on Sunday as the storm slowly leaves the region.