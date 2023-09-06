AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

“Truly a united decision:” Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner post statement on split

todaySeptember 6, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Joe and Sophie in April 2023; Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have confirmed their split in an Instagram post, and addressed the various rumors as to why the two are divorcing.

In a statement from both Joe and Sophie, they write, “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

As previously reported, Joe, 34, filed for a dissolution of marriage on Tuesday, September 5 in Miami, according to documents obtained by People. In the filing, Joe claims, “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.” The couple does have a prenup, according to the filing.

Joe and Sophie, 27, wed in 2019 after dating for three years. They have two children: Willa, 3, and a 14-month-old daughter who is only identified in the divorce documents as D.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

tropical-storm-lee:-projected-path,-maps-and-hurricane-tracker
insert_link

National News

Tropical Storm Lee: Projected path, maps and hurricane tracker

ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Tropical Storm Lee is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane on Wednesday as it traverses over the waters of the Atlantic Ocean. The tropical storm formed some 1,300 miles east of the Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean Sea on Tuesday. Lee is expected to intensify into a major hurricane on Thursday night or early Friday. Over the weekend, the storm is forecast to pass north […]

todaySeptember 6, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%