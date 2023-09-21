Two JetBlue planes reportedly struck by lasers near Boston, FAA says

EThamPhoto/Getty Images

(BOSTON) — Two JetBlue planes were struck by lasers near Boston on Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The crews of JetBlue flights 494 and 972 reported being illuminated by a green laser early Thursday morning, the agency said. There were no injuries, according to the FAA.

Last year the FAA received 9,457 reports of laser strikes against aircraft — that number was down slightly from a record 9,723 in 2021.

Former FAA acting administrator Billy Nolan previously called on manufacturers to warn consumers of the risks of pointing lasers at planes, saying the products can “incapacitate pilots putting thousands of passengers at risk every year.”

Since 2010, 277 pilots have reported injuries from laser strikes, according to data from the agency.

Individuals caught shining lasers at aircraft can face fines of up to $11,000 per violation.

JetBlue did not immediately respond to a request for comment.