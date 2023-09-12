AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Tyler Hubbard hits radio with “Back Then Right Now”

todaySeptember 12, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of EMI Records Nashville

Tyler Hubbard is back with a brand new single, “Back Then Right Now.”

Tyler co-wrote the song with Jessie Jo DillonGeoff Warburton and David Garcia, and it follows his self-titled debut album, which dropped in January.

“We had that title, and then we just started telling stories and reminiscing and just thought, man, this would be really fun to write,” Tyler recounts. “Let’s write a nostalgic song that kind of encompasses the heart of being present and living life in the moment and living life to the fullest and the simple things in life, you know, making time to enjoy those things.”

Tyler’s debut album spawned the #1 hits “5 Foot 9” and “Dancin’ In The Country.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

lainey-wilson-sells-out-billy-bob’s-texas:-“keep-on-dreamin,-folks”
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Lainey Wilson sells out Billy Bob’s Texas: “Keep on dreamin, folks”

Todd Owyoung/NBC CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee Lainey Wilson recently experienced a full-circle moment. Ten years after being a merch seller at Billy Bob's Texas, Lainey returned to the famed venue to headline her sold-out show. "In 2013 I sold merch for an artist at @billybobstexas hoping one day I’d be on the stage of the worlds largest honky tonk. Ten years later, we did that and sold it out. Keep […]

todaySeptember 12, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%