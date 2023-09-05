AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

United Airlines resumes flights following nationwide ground stop

todaySeptember 5, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Taylor Glascock/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — United Airlines flights resumed Tuesday afternoon following a brief nationwide ground stop due to a computer issue, the airline said.

United said in a statement that “a software update caused a widespread slowdown in United’s technology systems.”

The issue prompted planes on the ground to be held while flights in the air continued on their routes as planned, the airline said.

About one hour later, United said the issue was resolved and the ground stop was lifted.

The ground stop delayed 211 flights nationwide.

“Our teams are working to get customers to their destinations as soon as possible,” United said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

Jeff Pilson on Foreigner’s Farewell tour: “we will be touring through 2024”

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images Foreigner is currently on their Farewell Tour, but it looks like they aren’t saying goodbye to the road that quickly. In a new interview with Rock Show Critique, bassist Jeff Pilson confirmed the band will still be on the road next year. Pilson told the show that the tour has been "going great,” adding, “the attendance has been really crazy. We're freaking out at how many people are coming." He then revealed that fans will have even more chances to see them.   "I […]

todaySeptember 5, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%