    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Van Halen shares remastered “It’s About Time” from upcoming ‘The Collection II’ box set

todaySeptember 11, 2023

Rhino/Warner Records

Van Halen is sharing another preview of their upcoming box set, The Collection II, which revisits the band’s Sammy Hagar era.

In case you missed it, Van Halen recently released a remastered version of “It’s About Time,” a tune the band recorded in 2004 when they temporarily reunited with Hagar, who had left the group in 1996. Two other songs from that time, “Up For Breakfast” and “Learning To See,” also appear on the set.

The Collection II, dropping October 6, will feature newly remastered versions of the band’s four #1 albums with Hagar: 1986’s 5150, 1988’s OU812, 1991’s For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge and 1995’s Balance, as well as a fifth album, Studio Rarities 1989-2004, featuring eight nonalbum Hagar-era tracks.

The Collection II is the follow-up to Van Halen’s first box set, The Collection, which was released in 2015 and featured the band’s six studio albums with David Lee Roth. It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

