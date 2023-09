Volleyball Announces 2023-2024 Season Schedule

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team has officially announced their match schedule for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

“I’m pleased with how the schedule came together this season, we have the chance to play high level teams both home and away while mixing in some travel to show our players different parts of the country.” – Jeremiah Tiffin, Head Volleyball Coach

Schreiner Volleyball 2023-2024 Schedule (All times CST)

August 26 Schreiner @ Concordia (TX) (Scrimmage) Austin, TX TBA

September 1-2 UMHB Tournament

September 1 Schreiner vs Concordia (TX) (Neutral) Belton, TX 9:00 AM

September 1 Schreiner vs Concordia (MN) (Neutral) Belton, TX 3:45 PM

September 2 Schreiner vs Simpson College (Neutral) Belton, TX 9:00 AM

September 2 Schreiner @ Univ. of Mary Hardin-Baylor Belton, TX 1:30 PM

“UMHB will be a great opening weekend for us. We split with Simpson last season and UMHB is always a well-coached program that will help us improve before conference play.” – Jeremiah Tiffin

September 6 Schreiner vs Huston-Tillotson Kerrville, TX 6:00 PM

September 7-9 Oregon Trail Classic

September 7 Schreiner @ Pacific University Forest Grove, OR 9:00 PM

September 8 Schreiner vs Willamette (Neutral) Portland, OR 4:00 PM

September 8 Schreiner @ Lewis & Clark College Portland, OR 9:00 PM

September 9 Schreiner @ George Fox University Newberg, OR 12:00 PM

“Traveling to Oregon is a long trip but it will give us the chance to play some different teams we don’t normally see. I like getting out of our comfort zone and seeing how we respond when things aren’t normal. This will be a good test for us early against four solid opponents.” – Jeremiah Tiffin

September 13 Schreiner @ Howard Payne Brownwood, TX 6:00 PM

September 19 Schreiner @ McMurry Abilene, TX 6:00 PM

September 23-24 Southwestern University Crossover

September 23 Schreiner @ Southwestern (SCAC) Georgetown, TX 1:15 PM

September 23 Schreiner vs Texas Lutheran (SCAC) (Neutral) Georgetown, TX 6:00 PM

September 24 Schreiner vs St. Thomas (SCAC) (Neutral) Georgetown, TX 10:00 AM

September 24 Schreiner vs Colorado College (SCAC) (Neutral) Georgetown, TX 2:30 PM

September 30-Oct. 1 Colorado College Crossover

September 30 Schreiner vs Centenary (SCAC) (Neutral) Colorado Springs, CO 12:00 PM CST

September 30 Schreiner vs Univ. of Dallas (SCAC) (Neutral) Colorado Springs, CO 7:00 PM CST

October 1 Schreiner vs Austin College (SCAC) (Neutral) Colorado Springs, CO 1:15 PM CST

October 3 Schreiner vs McMurry Kerrville, TX 6:00 PM

October 10 Schreiner @ Huston-Tillotson Austin, TX 6:00 PM

October 13-14 Trinity University Crossover

October 13 Schreiner vs Texas Lutheran (SCAC) (Neutral) San Antonio, TX 11:00 AM

October 13 Schreiner vs St. Thomas (SCAC) (Neutral) San Antonio, TX 3:30 PM

October 14 Schreiner vs Southwestern (SCAC) (Neutral) San Antonio, TX 1:15 PM

October 19 Schreiner @ Dallas Christian College Dallas, TX 4:00 PM

October 20-21 Centenary College Crossover

October 20 Schreiner @ Centenary College (SCAC) Shreveport, LA 1:15 PM

October 20 Schreiner vs Univ. of Dallas (SCAC) (Neutral) Shreveport, LA 6:00 PM

October 21 Schreiner vs Austin College (SCAC) (Neutral) Shreveport, LA 12:15 PM

October 28 Schreiner Tri-Match

October 28 Schreiner vs Colorado College (SCAC) Kerrville, TX 10:00 AM

October 28 Schreiner vs Trinity University (SCAC) Kerrville, TX 4:00 PM

November 1 Schreiner vs Howard Payne Kerrville, TX 6:00 PM

November 2 Schreiner vs Trinity University (SCAC) Kerrville, TX 6:00 PM

“The SCAC is solid again as usual. Trinity is always a contender for the national championship and Southwestern and Colorado College will be better this year. Our conference is always tough but I feel like we have the experience and depth to qualify for the conference tournament.” – Jeremiah Tiffin

To view the Schreiner Volleyball 2023-2024 Season Schedule (Click Here)