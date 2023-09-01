Volleyball Defeats Concordia University 3-0

Volleyball Falls to Concordia-Moorehead 3-2
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team lost their neutral site match against Concordia College-Moorehead 3-2. The Mountaineers remained on the road in Belton, Texas, for their neutral site match against Concordia College-Moorehead. Schreiner dropped the first match 25-21 but bounced back to win the second match 25-20. The third match went back in favor of Concordia Moorehead as the Mountaineers fell 25-16. However, Schreiner responded by winning the fourth set […]