Volleyball Defeats Concordia University 3-0

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team won their season opener on the road against the Tornados from Concordia University 3-0.

The Mountaineers were in Belton, Texas, to open up their season with a neutral site match against the Tornados from Concordia University.

Schreiner got the sweep to start the season after defeating the Tornados in three straight sets (25-22, 25-12, 28-26).

Leading the way for the Mountaineers on offense was senior, Avery Crider (.583 K%), and freshman, Giana Hilliard (.211), who both finished with 7 Kills.

On the defensive end, leading the way was graduate senior, Jackie Sotello, who finished with 17 digs.

Also with a strong performance was senior Mia Moreno, and freshman, Harlie Gallaspy, who both finished with 16 assists.

Box Score

Schedule