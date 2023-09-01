AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Volleyball Defeats Concordia University 3-0

todaySeptember 1, 2023

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team won their season opener on the road against the Tornados from Concordia University 3-0.

The Mountaineers were in Belton, Texas, to open up their season with a neutral site match against the Tornados from Concordia University. 

Schreiner got the sweep to start the season after defeating the Tornados in three straight sets (25-22, 25-12, 28-26).

Leading the way for the Mountaineers on offense was senior, Avery Crider (.583 K%), and freshman, Giana Hilliard (.211), who both finished with 7 Kills.

On the defensive end, leading the way was graduate senior, Jackie Sotello, who finished with 17 digs.

Also with a strong performance was senior Mia Moreno, and freshman, Harlie Gallaspy, who both finished with 16 assists.

Box Score

Schedule

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Previous post

volleyball-falls-to-concordia-moorehead-3-2
insert_link

Sports News

Volleyball Falls to Concordia-Moorehead 3-2

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team lost their neutral site match against Concordia College-Moorehead 3-2. The Mountaineers remained on the road in Belton, Texas, for their neutral site match against Concordia College-Moorehead. Schreiner dropped the first match 25-21 but bounced back to win the second match 25-20. The third match went back in favor of Concordia Moorehead as the Mountaineers fell 25-16. However, Schreiner responded by winning the fourth set […]

todaySeptember 1, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%