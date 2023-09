National News

ABC News (NEW YORK) --¬†Hurricane Lee is increasing in strength, becoming a Category 3 hurricane on Sunday as it churned over the Atlantic Ocean with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph. The hurricane is currently moving to the northwest at 8 mph, with its center located about 285 miles north, northeast of the Leeward Islands. Lee had strengthened on Thursday to a Category 4 hurricane, and finally to a Category […]