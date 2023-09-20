Volleyball Defeats McMurry University 3-0

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team won their road non-conference match against McMurry University 3-0.

The Mountaineers traveled to Abilene, Texas, for their road non-conference matchup against the War Hawks form McMurry University.

Schreiner made quick work of McMurry as they got the 3-0 sweep (25-17, 25-20, 25-18) to win their fifth straight match in a row. The five game winning streak by the Mountaineers now marks their longest winning streak since 2009.

Leading the way for Schreiner in their dominant performance against the War Hawks was once again freshman, Giana Hilliard, who continued her outstanding play this season by finishing with a team high 17 kills on 35 total attacks (.457 K%). Also with a strong performance on the defensive side of the ball was graduate senior, Brooke Byer, who lead the team with 16 digs.

After last night’s impressive performance, Hilliard now sits at 3rd in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) in total kills with 116 and 4th in the SCAC in kills per set with 3.05.

