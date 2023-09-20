AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Volleyball Defeats McMurry University 3-0

todaySeptember 20, 2023

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team won their road non-conference match against McMurry University 3-0.

The Mountaineers traveled to Abilene, Texas, for their road non-conference matchup against the War Hawks form McMurry University.

Schreiner made quick work of McMurry as they got the 3-0 sweep (25-17, 25-20, 25-18) to win their fifth straight match in a row. The five game winning streak by the Mountaineers now marks their longest winning streak since 2009.

Leading the way for Schreiner in their dominant performance against the War Hawks was once again freshman, Giana Hilliard, who continued her outstanding play this season by finishing with a team high 17 kills on 35 total attacks (.457 K%). Also with a strong performance on the defensive side of the ball was graduate senior, Brooke Byer, who lead the team with 16 digs.

After last night’s impressive performance, Hilliard now sits at 3rd in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) in total kills with 116 and 4th in the SCAC in kills per set with 3.05.

Box Score

Schedule

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%