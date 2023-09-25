Volleyball Defeats Southwestern University 3-2

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team opened up conference play with a road win against Southwestern University 3-2.

The Mountaineers traveled to Georgetown, Texas, for their first Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup of the season against the Pirates from Southwestern University.

It was a strong start to conference opening weekend for Schreiner as the Mountaineers defeated the Pirates in five sets, picking up their sixth consecutive win (tied for longest streak in Schreiner’s NCAA era) and first SCAC win of the season.

Schreiner dropped the first set 25-16 to the Pirates, but bounced back to win sets two and three; 25-20, 25-20. However, Southwestern rallied to win set four 25-19, forcing a fifth and final set.

The fifth set was a close back and forth battle that ultimately went in favor of the Mountaineers after a service ace from graduate senior, Jackie Sottello, secured the set win 15-12 and the match win 3-2.

Set 1 Schreiner, 16 Southwestern, 25 L Set 2 Schreiner, 25 Southwestern, 20 W Set 3 Schreiner, 25 Southwestern, 20 W Set 4 Schreiner, 19 Southwestern, 25 L Set 5 Schreiner, 15 Southwestern, 12 W

Leading the way for the Mountaineers on offense was freshman, Giana Hilliard, who finished with a team high 14 kills on 43 total attacks. Also with a strong offensive performance was Taylor Braxton who finished with 11 kills, Mia Moreno who finished with 16 assists, and Harlie Gallaspy who finished with 15 assists.

On the defensive side of the ball, it was graduate senior, Jackie Sottello, who led the way, finishing with a team high 21 digs.

Box Score

Schedule