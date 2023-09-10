AD
Sports News

Volleyball Defeats Willamette University 3-1

todaySeptember 10, 2023

Background
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team won their road non-conference match against Willamette University 3-1.

The Mountaineers were in Portland, Oregon, for their neutral site match against the Bearcats from Willamette University, hosted by Lewis & Clark College.

Schreiner came out of gate hot to start the match as they made quick work of the Bearcats and took the first two sets 25-16 and 25-20. However, Willamette refused to be swept as they fought hard to stay alive in the third set, winning it 29-27. Despite the effort from the Bearcats, the match would only go to four sets as Schreiner took back control, winning the fourth set 25-22 and the match 3-1.

Leading the way on offense for the Montaineers was the duo of graduate senior, Brooke Byer, and freshman, Giana Hilliard, who both finished with a team high 10 kills. Also with a strong performance was Mia Moreno and Harlie Gallaspy who both finished with 16 assists.

Written by: Schreiner University

