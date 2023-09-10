Volleyball Defeats Willamette University 3-1

Men’s Soccer Defeats Howard Payne 2-1
Cover Photo taken by student photographer, Rylan Warncke KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men's Soccer team won their non-conference home opener against Howard Payne University 2-1. The Mountaineers were at home for their non-conference matchup against the Yellow Jackets from Howard Payne University. After falling behind early to the Yellow Jackets with a goal scored in the 15th minute of play, Schreiner quickly bounced back and turned the match around completely. […]