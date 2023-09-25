AD
Sports News

Volleyball Falls to Colorado College 3-1

todaySeptember 25, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team lost their neutral site conference match against Colorado College 3-1.

The Mountaineers remained in Georgetown, Texas, for their neutral site Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Tigers from Colorado College.

Schreiner went down early after dropping the first two sets of the match (25-17, 25-17), but bounced back in set three with a 25-12 win to keep the match alive. Unfortunately, it wouldn’t stay alive for much longer as Colorado College took set four 25-18 and the match 3-1.

Set 1    
Schreiner, 17 Colorado College, 25 L
Set 2    
Schreiner, 17 Colorado College, 25 L
Set 3    
Schreiner, 25 Colorado College, 12 W
Set 4    
Schreiner, 18 Colorado College, 25 L

Despite the loss, it was still a strong performance by Giana Hilliard who finished with a team high 17 kills, Mia Moreno who finished with a team high 22 assists, and Brooke Byer who finished with a team high 25 digs.

Written by: Schreiner University

