Volleyball Falls to Concordia-Moorehead 3-2

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team lost their neutral site match against Concordia College-Moorehead 3-2.

The Mountaineers remained on the road in Belton, Texas, for their neutral site match against Concordia College-Moorehead.

Schreiner dropped the first match 25-21 but bounced back to win the second match 25-20. The third match went back in favor of Concordia Moorehead as the Mountaineers fell 25-16. However, Schreiner responded by winning the fourth set 25-22, forcing a fifth and final set. Unfortunately, Schreiner would go on to lose that set 15-11 and the match 3-2.

Despite the loss, it was still a strong offensive performance by junior, Taylor Braxton, who finished with 18 kills on 39 total attacks (.308 K%).

