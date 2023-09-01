Volleyball Falls to Concordia-Moorehead 3-2

Women’s Soccer Falls to Texas Lutheran University 4-2
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women's Soccer team lost their home season opener against Texas Lutheran University 4-2. The Mountaineers were at home to open their regular season with a non-conference match against the Bulldogs from Texas Lutheran University. After a scoreless fifteen minutes to start the match, Schreiner was the first to put points on the scoreboard with a goal from junior, Matiania Cancino (assisted by Alexandra Schott). However, the Bulldogs would answer just six minutes later to tie the […]