KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team lost their road non-conference match against Pacific University 3-1.

The Mountaineers traveled to Forest Grove, Oregon, for a non-conference matchup against the Boxers from Pacific University.

After dropping the first set 25-21, Schreiner bounced back to take the second set 26-24. Unfortunately, that would be the only set won by the Mountaineers as Pacific took the following two sets 25-21 in both and th match 3-1.

Despite the loss, it was still a strong offensive showing by graduate senior, Brooke Byer, who lead the team with 15 kills on 48 total attacks. Also with a strong showing was Mia Moreno who lead the team with 26 assists, and Jackie Sotello who lead the team with 17 digs.

