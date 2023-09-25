Volleyball Falls to Texas Lutheran University 3-0

AD
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team lost their neutral site conference match against Texas Lutheran University 3-0.
The Mountaineers remained in Georgetown, Texas, for their neutral site Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Bulldogs from Texas Lutheran University.
After a strong start to conference play with a 3-2 win over Southwestern University, the Mountaineers struggled to keep up with the Bulldogs in their second SCAC match of the season. Texas Lutheran would take all three sets (25-21, 25-22, 25-20) as they picked up the 3-0 match win over Schreiner.
|Set 1
|
|
|Schreiner, 21
|Texas Lutheran, 25
|L
|Set 2
|
|
|Schreiner, 22
|Texas Lutheran, 25
|L
|Set 3
|
|
|Schreiner, 20
|Texas Lutheran, 25
|L
