Sports News

Volleyball Falls to Texas Lutheran University 3-0

todaySeptember 25, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team lost their neutral site conference match against Texas Lutheran University 3-0.

The Mountaineers remained in Georgetown, Texas, for their neutral site Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Bulldogs from Texas Lutheran University.

After a strong start to conference play with a 3-2 win over Southwestern University, the Mountaineers struggled to keep up with the Bulldogs in their second SCAC match of the season. Texas Lutheran would take all three sets (25-21, 25-22, 25-20) as they picked up the 3-0 match win over Schreiner.

Set 1    
Schreiner, 21 Texas Lutheran, 25 L
Set 2    
Schreiner, 22 Texas Lutheran, 25 L
Set 3    
Schreiner, 20 Texas Lutheran, 25 L

Written by: Schreiner University

