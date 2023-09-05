Volleyball Falls to UMHB 3-0

Hollywood strikes striking California’s bottom line to the tune of $5 billion
Mario Tama/Getty Images The simultaneous Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes have put the hurt on California's economy, to the tune of $5 billion bucks so far, according to the Financial Times. While the twin strikes have ground production of movies and TV shows to a halt, they've also crippled other companies dependent on the entertainment industry, from dry cleaners for costumers, to caterers for set craft services departments, […]