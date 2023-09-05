AD
Volleyball Falls to UMHB 3-0

todaySeptember 5, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team lost their road non-conference match against the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor 3-0.

The Mountaineers closed out their weekend roadtrip to Belton, Texas, with a non-conference matchup against the Crusaders from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Unfortunately, Schreiner would drop all three sets (25-12, 25-21, 25-23) as Mary Hardin-Baylor picked up the 3-0 sweep to end the weekend.

Despite the loss, it was still a strong showing by freshman, Jesse Garner, who finished with a team high nine kills on 21 total attacks (.333 K%). Also with a strong performance was senior, Mia Moreno, who finished with a team high 17 assists, and graduate senior, Jackie Sotello, who finished with a team high 16 digs.

Box Score

Schedule

Written by: Schreiner University

