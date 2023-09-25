AD
Sports News

Volleyball Falls to University of St. Thomas 3-2.

todaySeptember 25, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team lost their neutral site conference match against the University of St. Thomas 3-2.

The Mountaineers remained in Georgetown, Texas, for their neutral site Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Celts from the University of St. Thomas.

It was an intense match that took five sets to finally decide a winner. Both sides would take turns winning sets, as the Celts won sets one (25-20) and three (25-16), and the Mountaineers won sets two (25-22) and four (25-22).

Unfortunately, it was St. Thomas who took control in set five, picking up an early lead and ultimately winning the set 15-9 and the match 3-2.

Set 1    
Schreiner, 20 St. Thomas, 25 L
Set 2    
Schreiner, 25 St. Thomas, 22 W
Set 3    
Schreiner, 16 St. Thomas, 25 L
Set 4    
Schreiner, 25 St. Thomas, 22 W
Set 5    
Schreiner, 9 St. Thomas, 15 L

Despite the loss, it was still a strong performance by Taylor Braxton who finished with a team high 14 kills, Mia Moreno who finished with a team high 23 assists, and Brooke Byer who finished with a team high 21 digs.

Written by: Schreiner University

