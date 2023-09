AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team won their road non-conference match against Lewis & Clark College 3-0.

The Mountaineers were in Portland, Oregon, for their non-conference matchup against the Pioneers from Lewis & Clark College.

Schreiner took care of business quickly on the road and dominated the match as they won all three sets 25-23, 25-17, and 25-19.

Leading the way on offense for the Mountaineers was senior Camryn Calderon who finished with a team high 10 kills on 26 total attacks (.269 K%). Also with a strong performance was sophomore, Xera Monterosa, who finished with a team high 17 assists.

