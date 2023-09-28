Voter Registration and Early Voting Dates set

AD

Kerr County residents who would like to vote in the November Constitutional Amendment Election, but who are not registered to vote have until the October 10, 2023 deadline to sign up. Anyone who wants to know if they are already registered to vote can visit www.votetexas.gov/register/index.html. This same site allows voters to update their voter registration information.

Individuals wanting to register to vote in-person in Kerr County can visit the Kerr County Elections Department in Suite 124 at the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main Street in Kerrville.

Those applying for a ballot by mail must make sure the county elections office has received their request by the end of the day on Friday, October 27, 2023. To be eligible to vote by mail in Texas, a voter must be: 65 years or older, sick/disabled; out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting; expecting to give birth within 3 weeks before or after election day, or be confined in jail (but otherwise eligible to vote.)

For a complete list of the 14 state propositions included on the November 7 Constitutional Amendment Election, visit the county’s website at www.kerrcountytx.gov. Ballot, early voting and election day information for the November 7 election is also available on the Elections and Voting page on the county’s website.

Early, in-person balloting in this year’s Constitutional Amendment Election will run from October 23-November 3. There will be two early voting locations in Kerr County – the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 TX27 in Kerrville, and at the West Kerr County Courthouse Annex, 510 College Street in Ingram.

The hours during which local voters can cast an early voting ballot are as follows: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, October 23-27; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Wednesday, October 30-November 1, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, November 2-3. No voting will be offered on Saturdays or Sundays.

For additional information, call (830) 792-2242.

