Rev Rock Report

Warren Haynes announces date for 2023 Christmas Jam

todaySeptember 26, 2023

Scott Legato/Getty Images

Warren Haynes is bringing back his annual Christmas Jam. The Gov’t Mule frontman announced that his annual charity concert will take place Friday, December 9, at the ExploreAsheville.com Arena in Asheville, North Carolina. 

Information on the full lineup and when tickets go on sale is “coming soon,” but last year’s lineup featured such artists as Phil Lesh & FriendsTyler Childers, Gov’t Mule and Brothers Osborne.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit Asheville’s Habitat for Humanity and Beloved Asheville. In the more than 20 years of Christmas Jam, Haynes has raised more than $2.8 million, enough to build over 50 homes through Habitat for Humanity.

More info on Christmas Jam can be found at xmasjam.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

