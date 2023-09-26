AD
“What are you doing in my swamp!?”: Airbnb is opening Shrek’s house for guests

todaySeptember 26, 2023

Dreamworks Animation/Airbnb

If you love the Shrek movies, Airbnb has got a number — or more accurately, an address — for this Halloween.

The homeshare company is opening up a painstakingly recreated version of Shrek’s swampy abode for its guests, just in time for Halloween.

“Shrek’s mud-laden, moss-covered, murky-watered swamp is situated among the rolling hills of Scotland where guests can stay up late, swap stories, and eat like an ogre – because in the morning, Donkey’s making waffles!” the company’s ad copy teases.

“Located among the hills of the Scottish Highlands, Shrek’s Swamp is a stumpy, secluded haven fit for a solitude-seeking ogre – and for the first time ever, a handful of his biggest fans,” Airbnb continues.

If you’re looking for a review before you book your stay, look no further than your host, Donkey. Note: the review is best read in Eddie Murphy‘s voice. “Shrek’s Swamp is lovely. Just beautiful. The perfect place to entertain guests. You know what I like about it? Everything,” his review reads. “The overgrown landscaping, the modest interiors, the nice boulders, all of it. I can’t wait for guests to experience this muddy slice of paradise for themselves.”

The company says, “With Donkey in charge, guests will have the chance to live their own versions of the layered ogre life for two special, starry nights (minus the torches, pitchforks, and intrusive Duloc Knights).”

Bookings for the fairytale stay begin Friday, October 13, at 1 a.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

