AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ stars talk longevity, vampiric — and gif — immortality

todaySeptember 1, 2023

Background
share close
AD
(L-R) Novak, Guillén, Proksch — FX/Russ Martin

The two-part season 5 finale of FX’s Emmy-nominated comedy series What We Do in the Shadows is now streaming on Hulu. 

The mockumentary series spun off from the Taika Waititi/Jermaine Clement film of the same name centers on a group of vampires living in secret on Staten Island, New York. ABC Audio caught up with the cast before the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Harvey Guillén plays Guillermo, the vampire human familiar, or assistant, to Kayvan Novak‘s Nandor the Relentless. “I was going to be content that I [just] shot the pilot, because I was like, ‘Oh, I get to … work with Taika and Jermaine and these comedians … I just want that footage … for my reel!”

He adds, “And so I can’t believe … that we’re starting production on season 6 this fall. And so it’s kind of a half a decade of our lives have been in the world of bats. And so it’s an honor. And, you know, here’s to the rest of the decade,” he adds with a laugh.

Fans have been showing their love with cosplay and making Shadows gifs popular online.

Has Novak seen it? 

“Yeah. And the fan art, too, the homoerotic fan art that keeps popping up. You know, I think people … they want Nandor and Guillermo to make passionate love to each other, and to those people watching: it’s never going to happen. All right?” the actor says, before imitating his character, “Over my dead body. I’m already dead.

Mark Proksch plays energy vampire Colin Robinson. He says he watches just like any other fan. “I’m always excited because I forget storylines. I mean, you know, we filmed back in September, October … So it’s always exciting and … new for me when I get to watch them.”

  

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

amc-launches-monster-sized,-700-hour-fearfest-event-running-through-halloween
insert_link

Entertainment News

AMC launches monster-sized, 700-hour FearFest event running through Halloween

If you're one of those people who wished Halloween was more than one day a year, you're in luck: AMC has announced plans for a supersized version of its annual FearFest. For the very first time, there will be more than 700 hours of films, series and specials curated by Shudder, AMC Networks' streaming service, for fans of horror, thrillers and the supernatural. The content will roll out across AMC, […]

todaySeptember 1, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%