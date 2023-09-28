Women’s Golf Competes at Bulldog Fall Invitational

AD
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Golf team traveled to Beaumont, California, to compete in the Bulldog Fall Invitational at the Morongo Tukwet Golf Club, hosted by the University of Redlands.
As a team, the Mountaineers finished in 9th place with a total two-round score of 685 (346, 339).
The highest individual finish for Schreiner was sophomore, Emmie Rhude, who fininshed tied for 21st place with a total score of 158 (84, 74).
Schreiner Women’s Golf – Bulldog Fall Invitational
Emmie Rhude – 158
Sara Salido – 172
Micah Rabey – 179
Abby Yanta – 179
Natali Ramirez – 186
