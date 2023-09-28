AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Women’s Golf Competes at Bulldog Fall Invitational

todaySeptember 28, 2023

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Golf team traveled to Beaumont, California, to compete in the Bulldog Fall Invitational at the Morongo Tukwet Golf Club, hosted by the University of Redlands.

As a team, the Mountaineers finished in 9th place with a total two-round score of 685 (346, 339).

The highest individual finish for Schreiner was sophomore, Emmie Rhude, who fininshed tied for 21st place with a total score of 158 (84, 74).

Schreiner Women’s Golf – Bulldog Fall Invitational

Emmie Rhude – 158

Sara Salido – 172

Micah Rabey – 179

Abby Yanta – 179

Natali Ramirez – 186

Results

Schedule

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%