Women’s Golf Competes at Bulldog Fall Invitational

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Golf team traveled to Beaumont, California, to compete in the Bulldog Fall Invitational at the Morongo Tukwet Golf Club, hosted by the University of Redlands.

As a team, the Mountaineers finished in 9th place with a total two-round score of 685 (346, 339).

The highest individual finish for Schreiner was sophomore, Emmie Rhude, who fininshed tied for 21st place with a total score of 158 (84, 74).

Schreiner Women’s Golf – Bulldog Fall Invitational

Emmie Rhude – 158

Sara Salido – 172

Micah Rabey – 179

Abby Yanta – 179

Natali Ramirez – 186

Results

Schedule