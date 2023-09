AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Golf team finished in 6th place at the TLU Lady Bulldog Classic in Seguin, Texas.

The Mountaineers traveled to Seguin, Texas, to open up their fall season at the TLU Lady Bulldog Classic, hosted by Texas Lutheran University.

As a team, Schreiner Women’s Golf finished in 6th place with a total two-round score of 648 (327, 321), putting them ahead of SCAC opponents Texas Lutheran University (8th) and Centenary College (9th).

Schreiner Women’s Golf

Emmie Rhude – 147 (75, 72)

Sara Salido – 154 (74, 80)

Micah Rabey – 170 (88, 82)

Abby Yanta – 179 (92, 87)

Leanna Galindo – 183 (90, 93)

Results

Schedule