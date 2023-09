AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team lost their road non-conference match against Howard Payne University 1-0.

The Mountaineers traveled to Brownwood, Texas, for their non-conference matchup against the Yellow Jackets from Howard Payne University.

Unfortunately, Schreiner would go down early in the match as a penalty kick in the 5th minute of play gave Howard Payne a 1-0 lead to start, a lead that they would hold on to for the remainder of the match.

Schreiner did manage to get six shots off on the Yellow Jackets, but none would find the net, as they were shutout with a final score of 1-0 in favor of Howard Payne.

Box Score

Schedule