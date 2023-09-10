AD
Sports News

Women’s Soccer Falls to McMurry University 3-1

todaySeptember 10, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team lost their road non-conference match against McMurry University 3-1.

The Mountaineers traveled to Abilene, Texas, for their non-conference matchup against the War Hawks from McMurry University.

Unfortunately, after a strong thirty minutes of defensive play to start the match, Schreiner gave up the first goalof the day in the 31st minute. Then, as the second half progressed, the War Hawks would score two more to go up 3-0 on the Mountaineers. However, Schreiner refused to be shut out as they managed to score one goal of their own in the 89th minute when senior, Melissa Landon, found the back of net for an unassisted goal. 

Written by: Schreiner University

Men’s Soccer Defeats McMurry University 4-3

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men's Soccer team won their road non-conference match against McMurry University 4-3. The Mountaineers traveled to Abilene, Texas, for their non-conference matchup against the War Hawks from McMurry University. It was a high scoring affair as the Mountaineers found offensive production all over the field. Senior, Bryan Rivas, got things started with a goal scored in the 12th minute off an assist from Zaaron Gonzalez. Then, […]

todaySeptember 10, 2023

Sports News

Volleyball Sweeps Lewis & Clark College 3-0

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team won their road non-conference match against Lewis & Clark College 3-0. The Mountaineers were in Portland, Oregon, for their non-conference matchup against the Pioneers from Lewis & Clark College. Schreiner took care of business quickly on the road and dominated the match as they […]

todaySeptember 10, 2023

