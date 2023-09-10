Women’s Soccer Falls to McMurry University 3-1

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team lost their road non-conference match against McMurry University 3-1.

The Mountaineers traveled to Abilene, Texas, for their non-conference matchup against the War Hawks from McMurry University.

Unfortunately, after a strong thirty minutes of defensive play to start the match, Schreiner gave up the first goalof the day in the 31st minute. Then, as the second half progressed, the War Hawks would score two more to go up 3-0 on the Mountaineers. However, Schreiner refused to be shut out as they managed to score one goal of their own in the 89th minute when senior, Melissa Landon, found the back of net for an unassisted goal.

Box Score

Schedule