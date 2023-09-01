Women’s Soccer Falls to Texas Lutheran University 4-2

Darius Rucker lights up ‘Today’ with “Fires Don’t Start Themselves”
ABC/Larry McCormack Darius Rucker kicked off Labor Day weekend September 1 as the featured artist on Today's Citi Concert Series. On top of his single, "Fires Don't Start Themselves," Darius also performed the summer-ready "Beers and Sunshine" and "Have A Good Time." While on the show, Darius discussed his upcoming album, Carolyn's Boy, which arrives October 6. "It's been six years since I had a record out in country and it's just time," Darius tells Today. "And during the pandemic and everything, you had […]