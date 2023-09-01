AD
Uncategorized

Women’s Soccer Falls to Texas Lutheran University 4-2

todaySeptember 1, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team lost their home season opener against Texas Lutheran University 4-2.

The Mountaineers were at home to open their regular season with a non-conference match against the Bulldogs from Texas Lutheran University.

After a scoreless fifteen minutes to start the match, Schreiner was the first to put points on the scoreboard with a goal from junior, Matiania Cancino (assisted by Alexandra Schott). However, the Bulldogs would answer just six minutes later to tie the game up 1-1 heading into halftime.

To open the second half, the Mountaineers took the lead once again off an unassisted goal by sophomore, Autumn Zay, the first goal for her collegiate career. Unfortunately, Texas Lutheran would respond in force, scoring three unanswered goals and ultimatley winning the match 4-2.

Up next, the Mountaineers will be back in action this Sunday (September 3rd) as they are set to take on the Comets from the University of Texas-Dallas.

Written by: Schreiner University

