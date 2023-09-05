Women’s Soccer Falls to UT-Dallas 3-0

Fandango poll puts ‘The Marvels’, ‘Hunger Games’ prequel at fall’s “Most Anticipated” movies
Marvel Studios Fandango has once again quizzed its ticket buyers as to what they're looking forward to seeing this fall at a theater near them, and the team-up movie The Marvels and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes topped the list. Ranking third is a movie that just opened at #1 at the box office, Denzel Washington's third and reportedly final Equalizer film, followed by Oscar winners […]