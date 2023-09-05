AD
Sports News

Women’s Soccer Falls to UT-Dallas 3-0

todaySeptember 5, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team lost their home non-conference match against the University of Texas-Dallas 3-0.

The Mountaineers were at home in Kerrville, Texas, for their non-conference match against the Comets from the University of Texas-Dallas. 

It was a tough match for the Mountaineers to close out the weekend as they struggled to keep pace with the Comets’ aggressive attacking on offense. Schreiner would finish with 4 total shots on goal compared to UT-Dallas’ 16 total shots on goal.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the first half, the Comets would go on to add two more goals in the second half, ultimately winning the match 3-0.

Written by: Schreiner University

