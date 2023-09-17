AD
Sports News

Women’s Soccer Falls to UT-Permian Basin 3-0

todaySeptember 17, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team lost their road non-conference match against the University of Texas-Permian Basin 3-0.

The Mountaineers traveled to Odessa, Texas, for their non-conference matchup against the Falcons from the University of Texas-Permian Basin.

Unfortunately, it would be a tough day for Schreiner, as the Falcons took control in the second half of play, scoring three goals unanswered and outpacing the Mountaineers with 13 shots to their 3 shots. 

Despite the loss, it was still a strong showing by senior goalkeeper, Audrey Rivera, who finished with eight saves on ten total shots on goal.

Written by: Schreiner University

