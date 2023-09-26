Women’s Tennis Competes at ITA Regionals

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Tennis team traveled to Abilene, Texas, to compete in the ITA Division III Women’s Southwest Regional Championships.

Singles Results

Hannah Reyna

Flight A | Round of 64 | UTD def. Hannah Reyna 0-6, 6-4, 1-0(4)

Flight A | Consolation – Round of 32 | Reyna def. UD 6-0, 6-2

Flight A | Consolation – Round of 16 | Reyna def. HSU 3-6, 7-5, 1-0(5)

Flight A | Consolation – Quarterfinals | Reyna def. Trinity 7-5, 7-5

Flight A | Consolation – Semifinals | Reyna def. HSU 7-6(1), 7-5

Flight A | Consolation – Finals | ETBU def. Reyna 6-0, 6-4

Rachel Rompel

Flight A | Round of 64 | Trinity def. Rompel 6-1, 6-3

Flight A | Consolation – Round of 32 | LETU def. Rompel 6-4, 2-6, 1-0(4)

Mackenzie Griffin

Flight A | Round of 64 | UTD def. 6-1, 6-1

Flight A | Consolation – Round of 32 | UMHB def. Griffin 6-4, 6-1

Kylie Nutt

Flight B | Round of 64 | Nutt def. LETU 6-2, 6-2

Flight B | Round of 32 | UST def. Nutt 6-1, 6-4

Leila Mashni

Flight B | Round of 64 | Mashni def. LETU 7-6(5), 6-4

Flight B | Round of 32 | MCM def. Mashni 6-3, 6-0

Sasa Novelo

Flight Purple | Round of 16 | CTX def. Novelo 6-1, 6-2

Flight Purple | Consolation – Semifinals | Novelo def. McM 6-4, 4-6, 1-0(7)

Flight Purple | Consolation – Finals | Novelo def. HPU 6-1, 6-4

Katherine Bergeron

Flight Gold | Quarterfinals | Bergeron def. LETU 7-6(2), 6-1

Flight Gold | Semifinals | Bergeron def. HPU 6-7(3), 7-5, 1-0(5)

Flight Gold | Finals | Bergeron def. TLU 6-0, 6-2

Daniella Rodriquez

Flight Gold | Quarterfinals | Rodriquez def. TLU 6-2, 6-0

Flight Gold | Semifinals | TLU def. Rodriquez 6-2, 6-3

Doubles Results

Hannah Reyna/Daniella Rodriquez

Flight A | Round of 32 | Trinity def. Rodriquez/Reyna 8-4

Rachel Rompel/Mackenzie Griffin

Flight A | Round of 32 | LETU def. Griffin/Rompel 8-2

Kylie Nutt/Leila Mashni

Flight B | East – Round of 32 | Nutt/Mashni def. CTX 8-2 Flight B | East – Round of 16 | Nutt/Mashni def. AC 8-3 Flight B | East – Quarterfinals | ETBU def. Nutt/Mashni 8-2

Sasa Novelo/Kathrine Bergeron

Flight B | East – Round of 32 | CTX def. Novelo/Bergeron 8-3

