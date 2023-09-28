You can now get the same tambourine Queen’s Roger Taylor will use on Rhapsody Tour

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Queen fans can now get their hands on a fun new collectable — a tambourine just like the one Roger Taylor uses during the band’s live shows.

The rockers have just launched the limited-edition “Taylored” Tambourine, a 9-by-12-inch professional tambourine like the one Taylor will be using on the band’s upcoming Rhapsody Tour. It features a red drum skin with an image of Taylor’s face and white drumsticks.

It is available for $79.99 on Queen’s website.

The new tambourine launches as Queen + Adam Lambert are set to kick off their 2023 Rhapsody Tour in Baltimore, Maryland, on October 4. While the tour bares the same name as their 2019 summer tour, the group is promising an “even more ambitious show” this time around.

“We’re still calling our show The Rhapsody Tour, but the content has evolved massively from when you last saw it,” guitarist Brian May shares. “New toys, new takes, but all the hits and more.”

The 2023 Rhapsody Tour is set to wrap November 11 and 12 in Los Angeles. A complete list of dates can be found at queenonline.com.