Buck Country Music News

Zach Bryan drops surprise ‘Boys Of Faith’ EP

todaySeptember 22, 2023

Courtesy of Warner Records

Hot on the heels of his chart-topping self-titled album, Zach Bryan has released a surprise EP, Boys Of Faith.

Entirely produced and written by Zach, the project features five songs, including collabs with Noah Kahan on “Sarah’s Place” and Bon Iver on the title track.

Zach Bryan’s latest self-titled album arrived in August. It debuted at #1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart and topped Billboard‘s Country, Rock & Alternative, Americana/Folk and Rock album charts.

Additionally, the Kacey Musgraves-assisted “I Remember Everything” made history by debuting atop the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, Hot Rock Songs and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts.

Tickets to Zach’s The Quittin Time 2024 Tour are on sale now at zachbryan.com.

Here’s the Boys Of Faith EP track list:

“Nine Ball”
“Sarah’s Place (Feat. Noah Kahan)”
“Boys Of Faith (Feat. Bon Iver)”
“Deep Satin”
“Pain, Sweet, Pain”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

