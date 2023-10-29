AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

2 dead, 18 injured in Tampa street shooting, police say

todayOctober 29, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(TAMPA, Fla.) — A shooting that broke out early Sunday morning after “an altercation between two groups” in a Tampa neighborhood has killed two people and injured 18 others, according to police.

The shooting took place after fighting between the groups began around 3 a.m. in Ybor City, a neighborhood in east Tampa, Florida, Tampa Police Department Chief Lee Bercaw told reporters during a news conference early Sunday morning. One person died at the scene while a second victim died at a hospital as a result of sustained injuries, the chief said.

Hundreds of people were in the street amid Halloween festivities when the shots rang out, just as the bars closed and patrons began to file out, Bercaw said. Ybor City is known for its nightlife, including bars and restaurants.

Of the 18 people hospitalized, police are unsure as to how many were shot or injured in the melee as the crowd dispersed to escape the gunshots, Bercaw said.

A stampede ensued, with some people toppling over metal tables to take cover behind them, The Associated Press reported, citing video posted online.

There were at least 50 Tampa police officers deployed in the area at the time of the shooting, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, a former Tampa police chief, posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Bad decisions made in a split second and the proliferation of readily available guns are responsible for these almost daily incidents,” Castor wrote, describing the fatalities as “a senseless loss of life.”

One shooting suspect turned himself in and is currently in police custody, Bercaw said. Investigators believe there were at least two shooters.

The conditions of those injured are unknown, and the victims’ identities have not been released.

“Our thoughts are with the victims impacted by this senseless act, and our detectives are committed to holding those involved accountable,” Bercaw said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%