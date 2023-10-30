AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Alice Cooper prepares to rock in video for ﻿’Road’﻿ track “Dead Don’t Dance”

todayOctober 30, 2023

Background
share close
AD
earMUSIC

Every day may be Halloween for Alice Cooper, but the “School’s Out” rocker is celebrating the spooky season with a new video.

The clip, streaming now on YouTube, accompanies the song “Dead Don’t Dance,” a cut off Cooper’s new album, Road. If features backstage and live footage of Alice and his live band on tour, and features various Halloween-esque imagery, including at least one decapitated head.

Road was released in August. It was recorded with Cooper’s live band and marks the studio debut of guitarist Nita Strauss on an Alice album.

Cooper toured in support of ﻿Road﻿ alongside Rob Zombie. The outing concluded Saturday, October 28, in Las Vegas, though Zombie did not perform due to a bout of laryngitis.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%