AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell reflects on playing national anthem at Seahawks game

todayOctober 31, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Alice in ChainsJerry Cantrell rocked the national anthem ahead of his hometown Seattle Seahawks victory over the visiting Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 29.

In an Instagram post reflecting on the experience, Cantrell writes, “What a great weekend, got to play the national anthem before the Seahawks game.”

“Hawks brought home the W at the end of a slugfest with the Browns,” he adds. “Very proud to have been a part of the festivities. Thank you Seattle!”

Perhaps NFL teams should look into bringing rock artists in to sing the national anthem more often. In addition to Cantrell’s Seahawks grabbing a win, the Denver Broncos were victorious over the Kansas City Chiefs after Anthrax‘s Joey Belladonna sang the anthem at that game.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%