Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell reflects on playing national anthem at Seahawks game

Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Alice in Chains‘ Jerry Cantrell rocked the national anthem ahead of his hometown Seattle Seahawks victory over the visiting Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 29.

In an Instagram post reflecting on the experience, Cantrell writes, “What a great weekend, got to play the national anthem before the Seahawks game.”

“Hawks brought home the W at the end of a slugfest with the Browns,” he adds. “Very proud to have been a part of the festivities. Thank you Seattle!”

Perhaps NFL teams should look into bringing rock artists in to sing the national anthem more often. In addition to Cantrell’s Seahawks grabbing a win, the Denver Broncos were victorious over the Kansas City Chiefs after Anthrax‘s Joey Belladonna sang the anthem at that game.