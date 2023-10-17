AD
Local News

Alleged carjacking suspect dies after vehicle crash in Kerrville

todayOctober 17, 2023

The Kerrville Police Department is currently investigating a suspected carjacking and fatal wreck which took place Tuesday, October 17.  KPD Telecommunications Operators received a 911 call reporting an attempted carjacking at approximately 1:48 p.m. in the parking lot of a business in the 1200 block of Junction Highway.  A second 911 call was received at 1:50 p.m. from a caller who stated that a suspect had stolen their vehicle in the 1200 block of Junction Highway.  The stolen vehicle was described as a white 2022 Honda sedan.

KPD and Kerrville Fire EMS arrived at the scene and discovered the driver of the Chevrolet pickup, a 64-year old resident, had been transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center by air ambulance.  The driver of the stolen vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by a Justice of the Peace.  No further information regarding the identities of either driver has been released.

KPDS is conducting an investigation into the initial carjacking and the accident.

Written by: Michelle Layton

