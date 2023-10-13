AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Ann Wilson gives update on Heart biopic

todayOctober 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for God’s Love we Deliver

Heart’s Ann Wilson has given fans an update on a planned biopic on the group.

While appearing on the Totally 80s podcast, Wilson confirmed that the film, first announced in 2020, is still happening; she didn’t give a timeline as to when production may start.

“The pandemic kind of slowed them down a little bit, but it’s in the works still. Carrie Brownstein‘s writing it,” she said.

“I’ve seen a couple of drafts of the script. It’s good. She’s a great writer. If anybody can capture the story of a couple of women in rock, it’s probably Carrie, ’cause she’s been there herself,” Wilson added of the Sleater-Kinney rocker.

As for whether anyone has been cast to play her or her sister and bandmate Nancy Wilson, Ann noted, “There’ve been a few things bandied about, but nothing solid yet.” 

“I’d like somebody who could sing, and then they could sing some, I could sing some,” she continued. “I think that my preference would be somebody young and brand new and fresh, somebody who’s really got their s*** together in terms of being into the script.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%