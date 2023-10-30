AD
Buck Country Music News

Bailey Zimmerman rolls out new dates for Religiously. The Tour.

todayOctober 30, 2023

ABC

If you couldn’t get tickets to Bailey Zimmerman‘s sold-out 2024 Religiously. The Tour., fret not, he’s got you covered.

Bailey has announced new dates for his headlining trek. Additional cities include Lubbock, Texas; Waukee, Iowa; Raleigh, North Carolina; New Braunfels, Texas; Wilmington, North Carolina; and Durant, Oklahoma, which will be the concluding stop for Bailey’s tour.

Up-and-comer Josh Ross will open on select dates.

“Y’all sold out Religiously. The Tour. SO FREAKIN FAST. SO I’ve decided to add some last minute shows. LETS GOOOOO,” Bailey captions his announcement post on Instagram.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 1, at 10 a.m. local time via Bailey’s community presale. Fans can text (618) 228-3400 for the presale code.

For the full Religiously. The Tour. schedule, visit Bailey’s website.

Bailey’s currently climbing the country charts with his latest single, “Where It Ends.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

