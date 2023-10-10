AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Be part of the Country Music Hall of Fame Red Carpet Experience

todayOctober 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum

Country icons Patty Loveless and Tanya Tucker and hit songwriter Bob McDill will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame as members on Sunday, October 22, and you’re invited to a red carpet event ahead of the ceremony.

Happening from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., the Country Music Hall of Fame Red Carpet Experience will take place in front of the museum and feature interviews and trivia hosted by journalist Kelly Sutton and the museum’s Dana Romanello

Museum admission is not required for this special one-hour event.

For more information, visit countrymusichalloffame.org.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%