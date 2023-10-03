AD
Entertainment News

BET+ unwraps full holiday lineup

todayOctober 3, 2023

Vivica A. Fox in Sworn Justice: Taken Before Christmas – BET+

BET’s streaming network BET+ is giving fans a lot for the holidays.

On Tuesday, the streaming network revealed 12 projects, including holiday films, a festive installment of The Ms. Pat Show directed by legend Debbie Allen and TV specials timed for the season.

The slate runs from November 2 to December 21 on BET+.

Among the other projects, Vivica A. Fox appears in the suspense thriller Sworn Justice: Taken Before Christmas. Robin Givens wrote, executive produced and stars in the romantic comedy Christmas Rescue﻿, and she also directed the faith-based drama Favorite Son Christmas.

Tichina Arnold and Jackée Harry will star in So Fly Christmas. Singer and actress Macy Gray will topline Never Alone for Christmas, and Christmas Angel will star Tamar Braxton, Skyh Black and actor/recording artist Romeo Miller.

Here’s the full schedule:

November 2

A Wesley Christmas Wedding

Heart for the Holidays

November 9

Christmas Angel

November 16

Sworn Justice: Taken Before Christmas

November 23

The Ms. Pat Show Holiday Episode “Father Christmas”

So Fly Christmas

November 30

A Royal Christmas Surprise

The Christmas Ringer

December 7

Never Alone for Christmas

December 14

Christmas Rescue

Favorite Son Christmas

December 21

Whatever It Takes

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

AD
