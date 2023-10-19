AD
Buck Country Music News

‘Billboard’ Music Awards moving online for 2023

todayOctober 19, 2023

Courtesy DCP

After years of airing on broadcast TV, the Billboard Music Awards are moving online for 2023.

On November 19, the awards show will release performances and award winners across the BBMA and Billboard social channels as well as on BBMAs.watch, which isn’t live yet. According to Dick Clark Productions, which produces the event, the performances and award presentations will take place “in global locations, in the midst of sold-out tours, and in custom venues.”

In addition, the BBMAs has teamed up with Spotify’s Fans First program to identify the fans who’ve streamed the most hours of music in the past year. They’ll receive a golden ticket that will allow them to attend a performance curated by their favorite artist for the BBMAs.

The awards will honor music based on performance data from the Billboard charts from November 19, 2022, through October 21. Performers and nominees will be announced in the next few weeks.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

