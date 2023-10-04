AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Bob Dylan adds more dates to Rough & Rowdy Ways North American tour

todayOctober 4, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI

Bob Dylan has added even more dates to the North American leg of his Rough & Rowdy Ways tour.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer added seven more shows to the trek, starting with a two-night stand, November 24 and 25, in Baltimore, Maryland. The new dates include stops in Richmond and Roanoke, Virginia; Huntington, West Virginia; and Richmond, Kentucky. The tour wraps December 3 in Evansville, Indiana.

The latest leg of Dylan’s Rough & Rowdy Ways tour kicked off with a two-night stand, October 1 and 2, in Kansas City, Missouri. His next show is happening October 4 in St. Louis, Missouri. A complete list of dates can be found at bobdylan.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%